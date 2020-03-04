1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden projected to win North Carolina Democratic primary

Ursula Perano

Photo: Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden has won the North Carolina Democratic primary, where 110 delegates are up for grabs, according to multiple media projections.

Why it matters: North Carolina is the most delegate-rich primary of any state that has voted thus far. It's also a state where billionaire Michael Bloomberg had poured more than $15 million into campaign advertising.

  • Biden likely received a late boost from Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, moderates who suspended their campaigns and endorsed him just before Super Tuesday.

The big picture: North Carolina is a swing state that could be key to Democrats winning the White House in 2020. President Trump won the state by approximately 3.6% against Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Go deeper: Follow live Super Tuesday results

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Alexi McCammond

Biden bets it all on South Carolina

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Most Joe Biden admirers Axios interviewed in South Carolina, where he's vowed to win today's primary, said they're unfazed by his embarrassing losses in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.

Why it matters: Biden has bet it all on South Carolina to position himself as the best alternative to Bernie Sanders — his "good buddy," he tells voters before skewering Sanders' record and ideas.

Go deeperArrowFeb 29, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Fadel Allassan

What to know about the South Carolina Democratic primary

A bicyclist rides pass campaign signs for Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Tom Steyer the day before the primary in North Charleston, S.C. Photo: Joshua Lott / AFP via Getty Images

South Carolina Democrats cast ballots today, the first in the South, toward picking the party's presidential nominee.

Why it matters: 61% of South Carolina's Democrats are black, and Saturday's primary is the first major test of African-American support for the candidates.

Go deeperArrowFeb 29, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Rebecca Falconer

Joe Biden: Pete Buttigieg reminds me of my son Beau

Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden at the first Democratic presidential debate in Miami last year. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden said that the 38-year-old Pete Buttigieg was reminiscent of his late son, Beau Biden, because he also "has a backbone ... like a ramrod," after Biden's former Democratic presidential rival endorsed him for president Monday.

The big picture: Biden's campaign has been gaining momentum since he won the South Carolina Democratic primary. Former 2020 candidates Amy Klobuchar, who dropped out of the race earlier in the day, and Beto O'Rourke, who suspended his campaign last November, also endorsed him at a rally in Dallas on Monday.

Go deeper: Joe Biden's sudden, shocking surge

Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect O'Rourke's endorsement of Biden.

Keep ReadingArrow23 hours ago - Politics & Policy