Joe Biden projected to win North Carolina Democratic primary

Joe Biden has won the North Carolina Democratic primary, where 110 delegates are up for grabs, according to multiple media projections.

Why it matters: North Carolina is the most delegate-rich primary of any state that has voted thus far. It's also a state where billionaire Michael Bloomberg had poured more than $15 million into campaign advertising.

Biden likely received a late boost from Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, moderates who suspended their campaigns and endorsed him just before Super Tuesday.

The big picture: North Carolina is a swing state that could be key to Democrats winning the White House in 2020. President Trump won the state by approximately 3.6% against Hillary Clinton in 2016.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.