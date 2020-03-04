Bernie Sanders projected to win Vermont Democratic primary
Photo: David McNew/Getty Images.
Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win the Vermont Democratic primary, AP reports.
The big picture: Polling averages leading up to Super Tuesday showed Sanders dramatically in the lead in his home state of Vermont, which has 16 delegates up for grabs. Sanders picked up all 16 delegates in the state's 2016 presidential primary when running against former Hillary Clinton.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.