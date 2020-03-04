24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Bernie Sanders projected to win Vermont Democratic primary

Ursula Perano

Photo: David McNew/Getty Images.

Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win the Vermont Democratic primary, AP reports.

The big picture: Polling averages leading up to Super Tuesday showed Sanders dramatically in the lead in his home state of Vermont, which has 16 delegates up for grabs. Sanders picked up all 16 delegates in the state's 2016 presidential primary when running against former Hillary Clinton.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Mike Allen

Bernie's Super Tuesday edge

Bernie Sanders takes the stage in New Hampshire. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Some top Democrats tell Axios that if the split 2020 field persists through Super Tuesday, Bernie Sanders could build an insurmountable delegate lead while the moderates eat each other up.

Why it matters: With California's massive delegate trove as part of Super Tuesday on March 3, whoever winds up as the survivor against Sanders could be in a deep delegate hole by the time the field thins.

Ursula Perano

Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire primary

Data: Real Clear Politics average; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win the New Hampshire Democratic primary, according to NBC News, ABC News and Decision Desk HQ.

State of play: Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg narrowly trails Sanders, with Sen. Amy Klobuchar in 3rd.

Ursula Perano

Biden and Warren disappoint in New Hampshire primary

Photos: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden is set to finish in fifth place in the New Hampshire Democratic primary, AP projects, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren in fourth.

Why it matters: The 2020 race has long been a four-way fight that includes Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg. But Sen. Amy Klobuchar has been inching upward.

