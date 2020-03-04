Sanders projected to win Utah Democratic primary
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) greets supporters after a campaign rally in Salt Lake City. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win the Utah Democratic primary with 29 delegates at stake, according to AP.
Why it matters: It's Sanders' third victory on a night that has been largely dominated by Joe Biden.
- Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is also projected to pick up delegates.
- Polling showed Sanders with a strong lead in Utah before Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped out and endorsed Biden the day before Super Tuesday.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.