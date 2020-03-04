1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Sanders projected to win Utah Democratic primary

Ursula Perano

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) greets supporters after a campaign rally in Salt Lake City. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win the Utah Democratic primary with 29 delegates at stake, according to AP.

Why it matters: It's Sanders' third victory on a night that has been largely dominated by Joe Biden.

  • Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is also projected to pick up delegates.
  • Polling showed Sanders with a strong lead in Utah before Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped out and endorsed Biden the day before Super Tuesday.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire primary

Data: Real Clear Politics average; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win the New Hampshire Democratic primary, according to NBC News, ABC News and Decision Desk HQ.

State of play: Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg narrowly trails Sanders, with Sen. Amy Klobuchar in 3rd.

New Hampshire primary: Live updates

Photo: Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win the New Hampshire primary, followed by former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, according to multiple media reports.

The big picture: Businessman Andrew Yang and Sen. Michael Bennet have dropped out of the race, with early returns showing disappointing results for former VP Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Margaret TalevAlexi McCammondStef W. Kight

Super Tuesday suddenly looks different

Biden celebrates in South Carolina. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Joe Biden's huge win in South Carolina is resetting the parameters of the Democratic contest ahead of Super Tuesday.

Why it matters: The former vice president's first primary victory raises existential questions for billionaire Mike Bloomberg and could slow Bernie Sanders' runaway train. And it could give new life to Biden's own withering electability argument — and ramp up pressure on moderates in his lane to drop out.

