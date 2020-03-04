1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden projected to win Massachusetts Democratic primary

Ursula Perano

Photo: Jeremy Hogan / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Joe Biden is projected to win the Massachusetts Democratic primary with 91 delegates at stake, according to AP.

Why it matters: It's a big win for Biden and a huge blow to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is in danger of falling to third behind Sen. Bernie Sanders in her home state.

  • Polling averages coming into Super Tuesday had Sanders winning Massachusetts with Warren in second, but the decisions by Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar to suspend their campaigns and endorse Biden significantly changed the dynamics of the race.
  • Warren had already disappointed in early-voting contests despite fundraising surges from her strong debate performances, making Super Tuesday all the more important.

Go deeper: Follow live Super Tuesday results

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

