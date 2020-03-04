52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Sanders projected to win California Democratic primary

Ursula Perano

Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane O'Meara Sanders walk onstage during his campaign rally at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 1, 2020. Photo: David McNew/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win the California Democratic primary, the crown jewel of Super Tuesday with 415 delegates at stake, according to AP.

The big picture: Sanders was heavily favored to win California, despite losing in the 2016 primary to Hillary Clinton by about 7 points. Super Tuesday was largely dominated up until the California results by Joe Biden, who won sweeping victories across the South.

  • California is also a key state for mapping Latino support, which are a core part of Sanders' base.

Spending by candidates in the state was sporadic. Per NPR, Sanders spent about $7 million on ads in California. Former Vice President Joe Biden, however, bought no television ads and spent just $4,000 on digital ads.

  • But Biden likely received a late boost from Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, moderates who suspended their campaigns and endorsed him just before Super Tuesday.

Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg spent a whopping $71 million on ads in the state.

Go deeper: Follow live Super Tuesday results

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

