Biden projected to win Minnesota Democratic primary

Ursula Perano

Former Vice President Joe Biden is joined on stage by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) during a campaign event on March 2, 2020 in Dallas. Photo: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the Minnesota Democratic primary with 75 delegates at stake, according to The Associated Press.

The big picture: Minnesota had been Sen. Amy Klobuchar's to lose, as both her home state and an example of her midwestern appeal. But Klobuchar dropped out Monday and endorsed Joe Biden, leaving thousands of voters who had not already cast their ballots in mail-ins or early voting to switch their support.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Rebecca Falconer

Joe Biden: Pete Buttigieg reminds me of my son Beau

Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden at the first Democratic presidential debate in Miami last year. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden said that the 38-year-old Pete Buttigieg was reminiscent of his late son, Beau Biden, because he also "has a backbone ... like a ramrod," after Biden's former Democratic presidential rival endorsed him for president Monday.

The big picture: Biden's campaign has been gaining momentum since he won the South Carolina Democratic primary. Former 2020 candidates Amy Klobuchar, who dropped out of the race earlier in the day, and Beto O'Rourke, who suspended his campaign last November, also endorsed him at a rally in Dallas on Monday.

Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect O'Rourke's endorsement of Biden.

Fadel Allassan

Joe Biden wins South Carolina primary

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to decisively win the South Carolina Democratic primary, a crucial win that demonstrates his support among African American voters.

Why it matters: The victory is Biden's first-ever presidential primary win. He has long predicted that his appeal among voters of color would carry him in South Carolina.

Axios

Klobuchar says she has raised $12 million since New Hampshire debate

Photo: Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced on ABC's "This Week" Sunday that her campaign has raised $12 million online in the nine days since the New Hampshire debate.

Why it matters: That's more than the Minnesota senator raised in the fourth quarter of 2019, which had been her strongest quarter yet. It follows a surprise third-place finish in the New Hampshire primary, where she trounced both Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren — once believed to be Democratic front-runners.

