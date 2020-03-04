Biden projected to win Minnesota Democratic primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the Minnesota Democratic primary with 75 delegates at stake, according to The Associated Press.

The big picture: Minnesota had been Sen. Amy Klobuchar's to lose, as both her home state and an example of her midwestern appeal. But Klobuchar dropped out Monday and endorsed Joe Biden, leaving thousands of voters who had not already cast their ballots in mail-ins or early voting to switch their support.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.