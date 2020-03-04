Joe Biden projected to win Virginia Democratic primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden has won the Virginia Democratic primary with 99 delegates at stake, according to multiple media projections.

Why it matters: Polling throughout February showed a close race between Sen. Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, but Biden saw a late surge after moderates Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar dropped out and endorsed him on Monday.

Biden also received endorsements from former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine.

from former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine. Roughly 4 in 10 Virginia voters decided last minute who to support, according to early exit polls from the AP.

The big picture: Virginia is also a key swing state for Democrats in the 2020 general election. It showed progressive promise in 2017 after electing Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, and in 2018 after flipping its state assembly blue.

Go deeper: Follow live Super Tuesday results

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.