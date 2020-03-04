Updated 9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden projected to win Virginia Democratic primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden has won the Virginia Democratic primary with 99 delegates at stake, according to multiple media projections.

Why it matters: Polling throughout February showed a close race between Sen. Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, but Biden saw a late surge after moderates Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar dropped out and endorsed him on Monday.

  • Biden also received endorsements from former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine.
  • Roughly 4 in 10 Virginia voters decided last minute who to support, according to early exit polls from the AP.

The big picture: Virginia is also a key swing state for Democrats in the 2020 general election. It showed progressive promise in 2017 after electing Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, and in 2018 after flipping its state assembly blue.

Joe Biden endorsed by former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe told CNN on Saturday he's going "all in" to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden for president after thinking "long and hard" about who to support.

Why it matters: It's another boost for Biden and his campaign after he was projected to win the South Carolina Democratic primary and ahead of Super Tuesday. Virginia is a key state in those polls.

What he's saying: "For me, it's about beating Donald Trump and it's an electability issue," McAuliffe told CNN. "Joe Biden has the best chance of winning Virginia in the general election."

Joe Biden’s sudden, shocking surge

Leading Democrats suddenly see their primary as a clear, two-person race — with Mike Bloomberg as the likely odd man out.

Why it matters: The Biden team feels like "a clear choice" is emerging between him and Bernie Sanders, a campaign aide told Axios' Alexi McCammond.

Virginia to abolish state holiday honoring Confederate generals

Virginia's House of Delegates voted Thursday to eliminate a state holiday that honors two Confederate generals and replace it with Election Day instead.

Why it matters: The bill is among a slate of sweeping legislation passed by the state's General Assembly, which Democrats gained full control of last November.

