Joe Biden projected to win Alabama Democratic primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden has won the Alabama Democratic primary with 52 delegates at stake, according to multiple media projections.

The big picture: Biden was favored to win the state, receiving a boost from black voters who make up a key bloc of the state's Democratic electorate. The former VP also received a lift Monday night after receiving endorsements from his previous 2020 competition, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.