Joe Biden projected to win Alabama Democratic primary

Ursula Perano

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden has won the Alabama Democratic primary with 52 delegates at stake, according to multiple media projections.

The big picture: Biden was favored to win the state, receiving a boost from black voters who make up a key bloc of the state's Democratic electorate. The former VP also received a lift Monday night after receiving endorsements from his previous 2020 competition, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Ursula Perano

Beto O'Rourke joins Klobuchar and Buttigieg in endorsing Biden

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden on stage at a rally in Dallas, Texas, Monday.

Driving the news: O'Rourke is the third former 2020 competitor to endorse Biden Monday. Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who dropped out of the race Sunday, also endorsed Biden at the rally. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who ended her campaign earlier Monday, did the same.

Rebecca Falconer

Joe Biden: Pete Buttigieg reminds me of my son Beau

Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden at the first Democratic presidential debate in Miami last year. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden said that the 38-year-old Pete Buttigieg was reminiscent of his late son, Beau Biden, because he also "has a backbone ... like a ramrod," after Biden's former Democratic presidential rival endorsed him for president Monday.

The big picture: Biden's campaign has been gaining momentum since he won the South Carolina Democratic primary. Former 2020 candidates Amy Klobuchar, who dropped out of the race earlier in the day, and Beto O'Rourke, who suspended his campaign last November, also endorsed him at a rally in Dallas on Monday.

Alexi McCammond

Pete Buttigieg endorsed Joe Biden

Photos: Joe Raedle/Getty Images; Scott Olson/Getty Images

Pete Buttigieg endorsed Joe Biden in Dallas Monday night, further narrowing the Democratic field's group of moderates in the former vice president's favor.

The state of play: The two spoke on the phone Sunday evening after the former South Bend mayor announced his departure from the race. With Amy Klobuchar also dropping out and planning to endorse Biden at Monday's rally in Dallas, the race is now down to four major candidates — Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Mike Bloomberg.

