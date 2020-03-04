Joe Biden wins Maine Democratic primary

Joe Biden has won the Maine Democratic primary, according to AP.

Why it matters: It's the last Super Tuesday primary to be called and further adds to Biden's delegate lead.

The big picture: Aggregated polling averages leading up to Super Tuesday showed Bernie Sanders with a strong lead in Maine, where 24 delegates are up for grabs. But Biden saw a huge day-of voting surge after Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar suspended their campaigns and endorsed the former vice president hours before polls opened.

