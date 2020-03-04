37 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden wins Maine Democratic primary

Joe Biden with his wife and sister at a Super Tuesday rally. Photo: David McNew/Getty Images

Joe Biden has won the Maine Democratic primary, according to AP.

Why it matters: It's the last Super Tuesday primary to be called and further adds to Biden's delegate lead.

The big picture: Aggregated polling averages leading up to Super Tuesday showed Bernie Sanders with a strong lead in Maine, where 24 delegates are up for grabs. But Biden saw a huge day-of voting surge after Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar suspended their campaigns and endorsed the former vice president hours before polls opened.

Ursula Perano

Sanders projected to win Utah Democratic primary

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) greets supporters after a campaign rally in Salt Lake City. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win the Utah Democratic primary with 29 delegates at stake, according to AP.

Why it matters: It's Sanders' third victory on a night that has been largely dominated by Joe Biden.

16 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Ursula Perano

Biden projected to win Massachusetts Democratic primary

Photo: Jeremy Hogan / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Joe Biden is projected to win the Massachusetts Democratic primary with 91 delegates at stake, according to AP.

Why it matters: It's a big win for Biden and a huge blow to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is in danger of falling to third behind Sen. Bernie Sanders in her home state.

16 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Ursula Perano

Joe Biden projected to win North Carolina Democratic primary

Photo: Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden has won the North Carolina Democratic primary, where 110 delegates are up for grabs, according to multiple media projections.

Why it matters: North Carolina is the most delegate-rich primary of any state that has voted thus far. It's also a state where billionaire Michael Bloomberg had poured more than $15 million into campaign advertising.

19 hours ago - Politics & Policy