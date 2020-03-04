1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden projected to win Tennessee Democratic primary

Ursula Perano

Photo: Mark Felix/AFP /AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the Tennessee Democratic primary with 64 delegates at stake, according to multiple media projections.

The big picture: Biden has won sweeping victories across a number of South states, driven largely by his strong support among black voters. According to NPR, Biden allocated the largest portion of his Super Tuesday ad spending to Tennessee. Billionaire Tom Steyer was a potential threat but dropped out Saturday night after an underwhelming finish in South Carolina's primaries.

Driving the news: A deadly tornado early Tuesday morning damaged several polling places, forcing officials to scramble to set up alternate voting sites and delay poll closing times. A judge ordered polls at five super sites to remain open until 10 p.m. local time.

