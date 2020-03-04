33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden projected to win Arkansas Democratic primary

Ursula Perano

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Joe Biden is projected to win the Arkansas Democratic primary with 31 delegates at stake, according to the AP.

The big picture: It's Biden's 6th victory of the night in a southern state, with only Texas remaining. Biden received a boost the day before voting opened on Tuesday after Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg relinquished their White House bids and endorsed the former vice president. Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who had dropped out of the race in November, also endorsed Biden Monday night.

  • But former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg showed some promise after spending millions in Arkansas, coming in at a statistical tie with Biden in a poll conducted prior to the Nevada debate.
  • Hillary Clinton, the state's former first lady, won 66% of the vote in the 2016 Democratic primary, compared to Sen. Bernie Sanders' 29%.

Rebecca Falconer

Joe Biden: Pete Buttigieg reminds me of my son Beau

Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden at the first Democratic presidential debate in Miami last year. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden said that the 38-year-old Pete Buttigieg was reminiscent of his late son, Beau Biden, because he also "has a backbone ... like a ramrod," after Biden's former Democratic presidential rival endorsed him for president Monday.

The big picture: Biden's campaign has been gaining momentum since he won the South Carolina Democratic primary. Former 2020 candidates Amy Klobuchar, who dropped out of the race earlier in the day, and Beto O'Rourke, who suspended his campaign last November, also endorsed him at a rally in Dallas on Monday.

Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect O'Rourke's endorsement of Biden.

Ursula Perano

Beto O'Rourke joins Klobuchar and Buttigieg in endorsing Biden

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden on stage at a rally in Dallas, Texas, Monday.

Driving the news: O'Rourke is the third former 2020 competitor to endorse Biden Monday. Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who dropped out of the race Sunday, also endorsed Biden at the rally. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who ended her campaign earlier Monday, did the same.

Ursula Perano

Poll: Joe Biden loses status as most electable Democrat

Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images

The share of Democratic primary voters who believe Joe Biden has the best chance out of any 2020 candidate to beat President Trump has dropped to 17%, down 12 points since the New Hampshire primary, according to a Morning Consult national poll.

Why it matters: Biden's electability pitch is widely considered his core appeal as a candidate.

