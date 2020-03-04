Joe Biden projected to win Arkansas Democratic primary

Joe Biden is projected to win the Arkansas Democratic primary with 31 delegates at stake, according to the AP.

The big picture: It's Biden's 6th victory of the night in a southern state, with only Texas remaining. Biden received a boost the day before voting opened on Tuesday after Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg relinquished their White House bids and endorsed the former vice president. Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who had dropped out of the race in November, also endorsed Biden Monday night.

But former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg showed some promise after spending millions in Arkansas, coming in at a statistical tie with Biden in a poll conducted prior to the Nevada debate.

Hillary Clinton, the state's former first lady, won 66% of the vote in the 2016 Democratic primary, compared to Sen. Bernie Sanders' 29%.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.