The GOP qualifiers for the Fox News debate

Former President Trump prepares to deliver remarks at a Nevada Republican volunteer recruiting event on July 8 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Seven Republican presidential candidates appear to have qualified for the Republican National Committee's first 2024 debate on August 23.

Why it matters: The Fox News debate presents an opportunity for Republican 2024 hopefuls to try to launch their campaigns — but they're likely to face the absence of Republican frontrunner former President Trump.

Driving the news: Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum seem to have hit the fundraising and donor requirements, according to FiveThirtyEight and some of their campaigns.

Spokespeople for Trump and Christie did not immediately respond to Axios requests for confirmation.

Trump has indicated that he will not participate in the debate, despite urging from RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, who said last week that it would be "a mistake" for him to skip.

State of play: The RNC said earlier this year that candidates seeking to qualify for the August debate will need 40,000 donors, including at least 200 unique donors in each of 20 states.

Candidates also need at least 1% support in three independent national polls or two national polls and one independent poll from two of four early voting states — Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

The polling requirement must be met at least 48 hours before the first debate and they must be conducted after July 1, per the RNC.

The final debate requirement is for candidates to sign a pledge vowing to support the eventual 2024 GOP nominee. Some candidates, including Christie, are resistant to vowing to support Trump if he is the nominee amid his legal woes.

Former Vice President Mike Pence said over the weekend that he has cleared the polling threshold but not the fundraising requirement.

"We’re making incredible progress toward that goal. We’re not there yet," he told CNN in an interview that aired Sunday.

Some outsider Republican candidates have turned to unconventional fundraising approaches in an attempt to boost their small-dollar donor support and qualify for next month's debate.

What to watch: The first GOP presidential primary debate, hosted by Fox News, will take place on Aug. 23 from 9-11 pm ET.

