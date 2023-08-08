U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence in Londonderry, New Hampshire, last week. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Mike Pence will be on stage at the first Republican presidential debate after meeting polling and donor requirements, the former vice president's 2024 campaign announced Monday night.

The big picture: This sets him up for a potential showdown with Donald Trump ahead of the former president's Jan. 6 criminal trial on alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election at which the ex-vice president could be called as a witness.

Pence is considered a key witness in the case brought by special counsel Jack Smith due to his role as Trump's vice president, offering insights into events leading up to the U.S. Capitol riot and pressure to stop him from certifying President Biden's election win in Congress.

Yes, but: Front-runner Trump has yet to confirm his attendance at the debate and said in July that "when you have a big lead, you don't do it."

Zoom out: Pence is among eight GOP presidential candidates to meet the Republican National Committee requirements for the Aug. 23 debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.