Mike Pence will be one of Donald Trump's "best witnesses" and the former president will be "acquitted" if he testifies at the Jan. 6 criminal trial, a Trump attorney told ABC News Sunday.

The big picture: The former Trump administration vice president is considered a key witness on allegations that Trump tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election results and on pressure to stop Pence from carrying out his congressional role of certifying President Biden's win.

Pence told CBS News Sunday he has "no plans to testify" in the case, but he will "obey the law" and "respond to the call of the law, if it comes."

He confirmed that he sometimes took notes, "particularly at important moments" — including during events related to the Jan. 6 investigation, "given the momentous events that were unfolding," to remind himself of "what had been said."

What they're saying: Trump's lawyer John Lauro told ABC's "This Week" that he "cannot wait until I have the opportunity to cross-examine Mr. Pence, because what he will do is completely eliminate any doubt that Mr. Trump, President Trump firmly believed that the election irregularities had led to inappropriate results."

Lauro said on CBS' "Face The Nation" the "ultimate ask of Vice President Pence was to pause the counts and allow the states to weigh in."

He told CNN's "State of the Union" that Trump didn't direct Pence "to do anything" that could be considered criminal. "He asked him in an aspirational way," Lauro said. "Asking is not action. It's core free speech."

Meanwhile, Pence told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that Trump's lawyers said on Jan. 5, 2021, the day before the U.S. Capitol riot: "We want you to reject votes outright.'"

"They were asking me to overturn the election. I had no right to overturn the election," added Pence, who is challenger front-runner Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

"I don't know what was in his heart, I don't know what his intentions were, but I do know what he and his lawyers asked me to do. And it's what no vice president in American history had ever done before, and frankly what no vice president or any one person in Washington should ever do again."

— Former Vice President Mike Pence on CNN.

Zoom out: Trump last week pleaded not guilty to all four charges in the Jan. 6 case, including to "conspiracy to defraud" the U.S.

Between the lines: The indictment acknowledges that Trump can "speak publicly about the election and even to claim, falsely, that there had been outcome-determinative fraud during the election and that he had won."

The intrigue: Among the allegations are that "[w]hen the Vice President refused to agree to the [Trump's] request that he obstruct the certification, the Defendant grew frustrated and told the Vice President that the Defendant would have to publicly criticize him."

The indictment alleges that at 11:15am on Jan. 6, 2021, Trump "called the Vice President and again pressured him to fraudulently reject or return Biden's legitimate electoral votes."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more comment from former Vice President Mike Pence and former President Trump's attorney lawyer John Lauro, and with further context.