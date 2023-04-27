Trump loses appeal to stop Pence from testifying in Jan. 6 probe

Former President Trump's emergency application to block former Vice President Mike Pence from testifying before a grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election was denied by an appeals court Wednesday.

Why it matters: Pence is considered a key witness in the case brought by special counsel Jack Smith due to his role as Trump's vice president offering insights into events leading up to the U.S. Capitol riot and pressure to stop him in his key role in Congress certifying President Biden's election win.

The U.S. appeals court for the D.C. circuit's sealed ruling brings Pence closer to testifying after both the former vice president and Trump challenged Smith's subpoena.

The big picture: Pence initially argued in an appeal against the subpoena that under the U.S. Constitution's "speech or debate" clause lawmakers have immunity protections from testifying.