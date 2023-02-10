Mike Pence subpoenaed by special counsel investigating Trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence on stage on Nov, 30, 2022, in New York City. Photo: Thos Robinson/Getty Images for The New York Times

Former Vice President Mike Pence was subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating former President Trump, Axios confirmed on Thursday.

Why it matters: The move is one of the most aggressive yet in the investigation into allegations that Trump and his allies tried to overturn the 2020 election.

The big picture: While it was not immediately clear what information special counsel Jack Smith was seeking, the subpoena comes after months of negotiations between Pence's legal team and federal prosecutors, per ABC News, which was the first to report the story.

Representatives for Pence declined to comment and the special counsel's office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Background: Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith last year to investigate Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election and handling of classified documents that were found at his Mar-a-Lago residence.