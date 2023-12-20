With 2023 almost in the rearview mirror, we wanted to take a look back on some of the biggest stories of the year.

Driving the news: The city grappled with big problems like rising homicide rates and fentanyl deaths, homelessness and housing affordability and a contentious City Council election that saw the highest turnover in decades.

Details: Due in part to the continued popularity of remote work, Seattle lagged many other cities' pandemic recoveries with higher office vacancy rates and lower downtown foot traffic despite return-to-work mandates from Amazon and other large companies.

Zoom out: Washington became the 10th state to ban assault weapons with the passage of a measure that prohibits the sale, manufacturing and distribution of more than 50 types of semiautomatic firearms.

Zoom in: Here are a few of the stories that racked up the page views on our site this year.

1 cool thing: It was a record-breaking year for Bigg's killer whales in the inland waters of Washington and British Columbia, with 1,220 reported sightings by October, per the Pacific Whale Watch Association.

What's next: In the coming weeks, we'll be mapping out our coverage for 2024, and we'd love to know what you want to see.