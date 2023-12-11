Washington has better traffic safety laws than most states, but it can still do more to prevent fatal crashes among young drivers, a new report finds.

To that end, state officials want to eventually require that all drivers 24 and under pass a driver's education course before getting licensed.

Why it matters: Washington had 745 deadly crashes last year, more than any year since 1990, according to the state Traffic Safety Commission.

Drivers ages 15 to 20 were involved in 15.4% of fatal crashes in Washington in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

That's the ninth-highest percentage among U.S. states.

Zoom in: Washington is one of six states to receive the highest rating of "good" in the "Roadmap to Safety" report released this month by the Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety.

Yet the national group said the state can greatly improve its training requirements for young drivers.

While 16- and 17-year-olds in Washington have to take a driver education course and have 50 supervised driving hours — 10 of them at night — to become licensed, that's not required of new drivers 18 and older.

Those adult drivers can get their license solely by passing a written test and an in-person driving exam.

Zoom out: The national group recommends that all drivers through age 20 receive 70 hours of supervised driving experience, and be subject to the same driving restrictions as 16- and 17-year olds.

In Washington, those include limits on unsupervised nighttime driving and on driving with other teenage passengers in the car.

The latest: The national report doesn't specifically recommend driver's ed courses as the path to improving young drivers' training. But that's what state officials in Washington are pursuing.

Earlier this year, Washington's Legislature passed a measure directing the state Department of Licensing to develop a plan to require that all new drivers through age 24 take a driver's education course, with a target date of 2026.

A state analysis of crash histories found that 18- to 25-year-old novice drivers who didn't take driver's ed had a 70% higher rate of injury and fatal crashes, Mark McKechnie of the Washington Traffic Safety Commission told state lawmakers earlier this year.

What they're saying: "People can get a driver's license pretty easily at age 18 if they passed the written test and the driving test, but that doesn't mean they're that prepared," state Rep. Jake Fey (D-Tacoma), chair of the state House Transportation Committee, told Axios last week.

Yes, but: State lawmakers would have to pass an additional measure to implement the broader driver's ed requirements, state Sen. Marko Liias (D-Everett), the chair of the state Senate Transportation Committee, told Axios.

Liias said he's hopeful the Legislature will finalize those plans in 2025 so the new rules could take effect the next year.

What we're watching: Whether the Legislature will pony up money to pay for driver's education for more people — and whether older teens and young adults will balk at having to take the class.