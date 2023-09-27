A screengrab from the segment about Seattle that appeared on "The Five" on Fox News this week.

Fox News hosts expressed disbelief this week after a few Seattle residents were recorded on camera saying life in the city wasn't all that bad.

Driving the news: In a segment on "The Five" that began with co-host Jeanine Pirro calling Seattle "a progressive hellscape," a Fox journalist interviewed three people in Seattle who disputed that the Emerald City was a hotbed for crime.

What they're saying: One Seattleite openly mocked the Fox interviewer, Johnny Belisario, when he said he'd seen "a lot of people shooting up" in the city that day.

"Oh, did you? And they were bothering you?" asked the person in a bright green jacket, who appeared to have been stopped and interviewed while walking through Seattle Center.

When Belisario replied he "was in a car," the mockery escalated: "Oh, no, you were in a car, they were hurting you so bad!"

Plus: Another person interviewed by Fox said they'd never seen any crime in Seattle, but they'd "seen fun and laughter."

Another remarked, "Crime is a social issue that could be solved by giving people their basic needs."

The bottom line: Only three people were featured in the now-viral Fox segment, which doesn't show the range of views in the city about recent upticks in crime.