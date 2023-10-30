Judge reinstates Trump gag order in federal election case

Former President Trump in New York City earlier this month. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Former President Trump's narrow gag order in his federal election subversion criminal case was reinstated on Sunday by the judge overseeing the matter.

The big picture: U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan's action was announced in the court's online docket that denied Trump's request for a long-term stay of the order, pending appeal.

Details of the latest ruling by Chutkhan, who's overseeing the case being prosecuted by special counsel Jack Smith's team, were not immediately available.

State of play: Prosecutors had argued that a gag order was necessary to protect the integrity of judicial proceedings, but Trump's lawyers said it would violate his right to free speech and restrict his 2024 campaign.

Chutkhan issued a narrow gag order barring "interested parties," including Trump, from making any public statements targeting the special counsel or his staff, witnesses or court staff.

The Obama-appointed judge granted a temporary stay in the matter on Oct. 20 following a request from the Republican presidential front-runner's lawyers to allow for more time to explain their request.

Zoom out: Trump has repeatedly criticized Chutkan and others involved in the case on social media and the judge warned him in August against making any "inflammatory statements" on the matter.

Trump pleaded not guilty that month to all federal charges in the case that alleges he plotted to overturn the 2020 election.

Of note: The D.C.-based Chutkhan's gag order is separate to one issued by a judge in New York overseeing Trump's civil fraud trial.

In the N.Y. case, Judge Arthur Engoron has twice issued Trump with fines that total $15,000 for violating his order against making any public statements targeting the special counsel or his staff, witnesses or court staff.

What they're saying: "The Corrupt Biden Administration just took away my First Amendment Right To Free Speech," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform soon after the ruling.

"NOT CONSTITUTIONAL! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN…"

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.