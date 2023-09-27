Skip to main content
Updated 12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Judge Chutkan declines to recuse herself from Trump 2020 election case

Erin Doherty
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to a crowd during a campaign rally on September 25, 2023 in Summerville, South Carolina.

Former President Trump speaks to a crowd during a campaign rally on Sept. 25 in Summerville, South Carolina. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Wednesday declined to recuse herself from former President Trump's federal 2020 election interference case.

Driving the news: Trump's attorneys argued in a court filing earlier this month that Chutkan should recuse herself because she has "suggested that President Trump should be prosecuted and imprisoned."

  • Chutkan said in her decision Wednesday that her statements "certainly do not manifest a deep-seated prejudice that would make fair judgment impossible — the standard for recusal based on statements with intrajudicial origins."
  • She added that "justice also demands that judges not recuse without cause."

The big picture: Trump has repeatedly criticized Chutkan and accused her of wanting to see him "behind bars."

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper