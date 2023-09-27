Judge Chutkan declines to recuse herself from Trump 2020 election case

Share on email (opens in new window)

Former President Trump speaks to a crowd during a campaign rally on Sept. 25 in Summerville, South Carolina. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Wednesday declined to recuse herself from former President Trump's federal 2020 election interference case.

Driving the news: Trump's attorneys argued in a court filing earlier this month that Chutkan should recuse herself because she has "suggested that President Trump should be prosecuted and imprisoned."

Chutkan said in her decision Wednesday that her statements "certainly do not manifest a deep-seated prejudice that would make fair judgment impossible — the standard for recusal based on statements with intrajudicial origins."

She added that "justice also demands that judges not recuse without cause."

The big picture: Trump has repeatedly criticized Chutkan and accused her of wanting to see him "behind bars."

Chutkan has warned Trump against making "inflammatory statements" related to the case.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.