N.Y. judge: Trump could be jailed for violating gag order in fraud trial

Former President Trump during a break in his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on Oct. 18. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The judge overseeing former President Trump's New York civil fraud trial said Friday Trump could be imprisoned for failing to comply with a gag order, multiple outlets reported.

Driving the news: A Truth Social post attacking Judge Arthur Engoron's law clerk remained accessible on Trump's campaign site for more than two weeks, despite an order to remove the post earlier this month.

"I learned that the subject post was never removed from the website," Engoron said in court Friday, per CNN. The judge added that the post was removed only after the court emailed Trump's legal team late Thursday.

"I will now provide defendants an opportunity to explain why this blatant violation of this gag order should not result in serious sanctions including financial penalties… and or possibly imprisonment."

Trump's attorney apologized and said the violation was "inadvertent."

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Check back for updates.