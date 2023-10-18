Trump back in courtroom for New York civil fraud trial

Former President Trump sits in the courtroom during his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on Oct. 18 in New York City. Photo: Jeenah Moon-Pool/Getty Images

Former President Trump made another appearance Wednesday at his civil fraud trial, marking the second time this week that he has voluntarily attended the proceeding at the Manhattan courthouse.

The big picture: Trump also appeared for the first three days of his trial earlier this month, although he was not required to attend, when he took advantage of the TV cameras stationed outside the courtroom to protest the trial.

Catch up quick: Trump's attendance at Tuesday's hearing was originally set to bring him face-to-face with his former personal lawyer, Michael D. Cohen.

Cohen postponed his testimony due to a "pre-existing medical condition."

He said that he plans to testify "at the earliest opportunity."

Trump Organization accountant Donna Kidder instead testified on Tuesday. She said that she was told to make assumptions on financial forms that would make the business' bottom line look more positive, the Associated Press reports.

Zoom in: New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a $250 million lawsuit against Trump and members of his family last year accusing them of financial fraud.

Trump, who faces 91 criminal counts across four jurisdictions, has made his legal woes a central theme of his 2024 presidential campaign.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.