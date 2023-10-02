"They're trying to damage me": Trump New York civil fraud trial begins

Former President Trump attends the civil fraud trial brought by state Attorney General Letitia James at a Manhattan courthouse in New York City on Oct 2. Photo: Brendan McDermid/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Trump arrived Monday at a Manhattan courthouse for the start of the civil fraud trial against him and his business brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Why it matters: The trial may give a closer glimpse into Trump and his business operation's worth, as he campaigns for a second presidential term and faces a mountain of other legal troubles.

The Trump Organization could face steep financial penalties and restrictions on its ability to operate in New York state if he is found liable.

James is asking that Trump be fined as much as $250 million.

Driving the news: Trump and his three eldest children — Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka — are listed as witnesses and will be called to testify in the trial.

Eric Trump also arrived Monday morning at the lower Manhattan courthouse before opening statements began, per reports.

Trump, speaking before the trial, said that "there was no crime," and added that "the crime is against me."

"They're trying to damage me so I that I don't do as well as I'm doing in the election," he said.

What she's saying: James in a short statement before the trial said: "My message is simple: No matter how powerful you are, no matter how much money you think you may have, no one is above the law."

State of play: In a win for James, a New York state judge overseeing the case ruled last week that Trump committed fraud by exaggerating his net worth on financial records.

Judge Arthur Engoron alleged that Trump fabricated the value of his apartment buildings, hotels and other assets.

Catch up quick: James filed a civil lawsuit last year accusing Trump and members of his family of financial fraud. She alleged that Trump and people working for him inflated his net worth by as much as $3.6 billion for more than a decade.

Zoom out: Trump, the frontrunner in the GOP presidential primary, has sought to capitalize on his legal troubles as he campaigns for a president term to invigorate his base.

He wrote on his Truth Social over the weekend that he would be in the courtroom for the opening of the trial "to fight for my name and reputation."

He has denied wrongdoing in the cases and has sought to case himself as the victim of politically motivated prosecutors.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.