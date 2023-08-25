How Trump’s monetizing his mug shot

Former President Trump got the prime-time coverage he craved — and the historic mug shot he wanted.

Driving the news: Trump's drive-by visit to Atlanta late Thursday to be arrested for the fourth time in less than five months produced the stern-looking jailhouse photo — another presidential first for him — that's sure to be the signature image of the 2024 campaign.

Why it matters: His team has already indicated it will use the image on Trump '24 merchandise and in fundraising appeals to feed his claim that he's a victim of overzealous, partisan prosecutors.

Trump not only posted the mug shot on his Truth Social account, he shared it on X, formerly Twitter.

It was his first post there since Jan. 8, 2021 — two days after the Jan. 6 insurrection — when he wrote, "I will not be going to the inauguration on January 20th."

Yes, but: Trump's trip to Georgia also was a reminder of the jeopardy he faces in the charges filed by Fulton County DA Fani Willis.

She's accused him of running a criminal enterprise that tried to overturn the election — state charges that are out of reach of any potential self-pardon he could try to issue if he were elected president again.

Instead of a courthouse like those Trump had gone to in responding to felony indictments in New York, Florida and Washington, D.C., he had to report to Fulton County's decrepit, smelly jail.

He was fingerprinted and issued inmate #P01135809.

Go deeper: Trump's historic mug shot released in Georgia election case