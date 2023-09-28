Trump’s New York fraud trial cleared to begin Monday

Former President Trump speaks speaks at a campaign rally on Sept. 27 in Clinton Township, Michigan. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

An appeals court denied former President Trump's request to delay his trial in a civil fraud case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, court filings show.

The big picture: The move – which comes days after a judge ruled that the former president committed fraud by exaggerating his net worth on financial records – allows for the case to go to trial on Oct. 2.

James' lawsuit alleges Trump and his business falsified business records to inflate the value of his assets on annual financial forms.

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Of note: Earlier this week, Judge Arthur Engoron, who is set to preside over the trial, took away business certificates from the Trump Organization, along with Trump and his sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

The removal of those certificates could cripple how the former president operates his businesses in New York.

Some of Trump's companies were also ordered removed from Trump's control and dissolved in Engoron's Tuesday ruling.

Trump and three of his adult children — Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka Trump — are on the witness list to possibly testify in the civil trial, along with his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

Catch up quick: James filed a civil lawsuit in 2022 accusing Trump and members of his family of financial fraud, seeking $250 million in damages.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and said James, a Democrat, is leading a "war of intimidation and harassment" against him.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.