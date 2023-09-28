Prosecutor wants Trump and his children to testify in N.Y. fraud trial

Former President Trump speaks at a campaign rally Wednesday in Michigan. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former President Trump and his three eldest children will be called to testify in a civil trial that begins next week, a new court filing from New York Attorney General Letitia James revealed.

Driving the news: A New York judge on Tuesday ruled that Trump and his business had committed fraud, adding to the 2024 Republican frontrunner's legal woes as he campaigns for another term in the White House.

James' civil fraud lawsuit alleges Trump and his business falsified business records to inflate the value of his assets on annual financial forms. The trial is scheduled to begin on Monday.

The witness list from a court filing Wednesday includes the former president, his daughter Ivanka Trump, and two of his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney and Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's former chief financial officer, are also on the witness list.

Catch up quick: James filed a civil lawsuit in 2022 accusing Trump and members of his family of financial fraud, which could result in severe financial penalties for the Trump Organization. She is seeking $250 million in damages.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and said James, a Democrat, is leading a "war of intimidation and harassment" against him.

James' lawsuit alleges Trump inflated the value of his apartment buildings, hotels and other assets.

In court filings, James has also accused Trump and people working for him of inflating his net worth by billions each year for more than a decade.

In the ruling on Tuesday, Judge Arthur Engoron took the business certificates away from the Trump Organization and Trump as well as his sons, Eric and Donald, which could hamstring how the former president operates his businesses in New York.

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment Thursday.

