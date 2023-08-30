Former President Trump and people working for him allegedly fraudulently inflated his net worth by between $812 million to $2.2 billion each year since 2011, New York's attorney general said in unsealed court filings on Wednesday.

Why it matters: James' office has made fraud claims against Trump before, but the filings included new estimates of the total amount that Trump and the other defendants misvalued some assets, as well as his overall net worth.

The defendants in the suit include Trump, his two elder sons and his business, the Trump Organization.

Ivanka Trump, who was originally included in James' suit, was dismissed from it by an appeals court in June.

Between the lines: Many of the overvalued assets were properties Trump owns, the values of which were "grossly inflated," the documents read.

These included the former president's triplex apartment at Trump Tower, his Mar-a-Lago resort and his golf course in Aberdeen, Scotland.

Defendants presented grossly and materially inflated asset values in annual financial statements, which were used to defraud banks and insurers and obtain more favorable loan or insurance terms, the filing said.

By the numbers: In one miscalculation, New York officials alleged that the Triplex's value was determined by falsely inflating its size to 30,000 square feet, when in reality it's actually nearly 11,000 square feet.

"As a result of this error alone, the value of the Triplex reflected on each [statement of financial condition] from 2012 through 2016 was inflated by roughly $100-$200 million," the filing reads.

The big picture: The court filings were part of the New York state attorney general's office's request for the court to answer whether Trump's financial statements were fraudulent and if the defendants repeatedly used them in business transactions.

New York's fraud case is just one of many legal quandaries facing Trump, who has made them a centerpiece of his 2024 presidential campaign, Axios' Erin Doherty reports.

What's next: The trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 2.

Read the filing:

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for new updates.