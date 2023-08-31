Former President Trump speaks to reporters Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after being booked at the Fulton County jail on Aug. 24 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Trump during a closed-door deposition touted his real estate credentials and defended his presidency as he said New York Attorney General Letitia James should "drop" her lawsuit because "you don't have a case," per a transcript unsealed Wednesday.

Driving the news: "So many things I did for this city ... and now I have to come and justify myself to you," Trump said in the seven-hour April testimony for the civil fraud case to James, who accuses him of fraudulently inflating his net worth by billion of dollars, according to the transcript.

Of note: The former president was asked whether he was the "ultimate decision-making authority for the Trump Organization, but he said he wasn't because he was "very busy."

"My son Eric is much more involved with it than I am. I've been doing other things," Trump said.

"I considered this the most important job in the world, saving millions of lives," he continued, pointing to his presidential commitments.

"I think you would have nuclear holocaust, if I didn't deal with North Korea. I think you would have a nuclear war, if I weren't elected. And I think you might have a nuclear war now, if you want to know the truth."

Read the transcript in full, via DocumentCloud:

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.