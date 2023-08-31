READ: Trump says in New York civil case defense he helped avoid "nuclear war"
Former President Trump during a closed-door deposition touted his real estate credentials and defended his presidency as he said New York Attorney General Letitia James should "drop" her lawsuit because "you don't have a case," per a transcript unsealed Wednesday.
Driving the news: "So many things I did for this city ... and now I have to come and justify myself to you," Trump said in the seven-hour April testimony for the civil fraud case to James, who accuses him of fraudulently inflating his net worth by billion of dollars, according to the transcript.
Of note: The former president was asked whether he was the "ultimate decision-making authority for the Trump Organization, but he said he wasn't because he was "very busy."
- "My son Eric is much more involved with it than I am. I've been doing other things," Trump said.
- "I considered this the most important job in the world, saving millions of lives," he continued, pointing to his presidential commitments.
"I think you would have nuclear holocaust, if I didn't deal with North Korea. I think you would have a nuclear war, if I weren't elected. And I think you might have a nuclear war now, if you want to know the truth."
