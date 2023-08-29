Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after being booked at the Fulton County Jail. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Donald Trump is the GOP presidential frontrunner among likely Republican voters in Georgia, according to a new Atlanta Journal-Constitution/University of Georgia poll.

Why it matters: Despite his legal troubles here and elsewhere, the former president is still the preferred choice.

Half of Republicans say he is the strongest candidate to defeat President Biden in 2024.

By the numbers: Trump leads the pack with 57% of likely Republican voters. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is well behind in second with 15%.

Other contenders polled in the single digits, but around 14% of respondents said they were undecided, according to the AJC.

Zoom in: About half of the respondents say the Fulton County charges against the former president are serious while another 44% said they are not.

71% said they've made up their minds about Trump's guilt or innocence in connection with the Jan. 6 attacks.

84% said politics played a major role in Trump's Georgia indictment while 5% said it wasn't a factor.

Of note: About 61% of likely Republican voters believe widespread voter fraud took place in the 2020 election.

However, 41% said Trump behaved "inappropriately" in his infamous phone call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, compared to 32% who said he did act appropriately.

Meanwhile: Gov. Brian Kemp is the most popular Republican in Georgia, with an approval rating near 80%. Approval ratings for Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Raffensperger are a mixed bag, with Jones polling at 44% and Raffensperger at 46%.

What we're watching: 37% of Republicans said they would not support a candidate who has been convicted of a felony while 41% said they would.

22% were undecided.

Go deeper: Read the full survey results