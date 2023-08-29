Poll: Trump leads GOP presidential ticket in Georgia
Donald Trump is the GOP presidential frontrunner among likely Republican voters in Georgia, according to a new Atlanta Journal-Constitution/University of Georgia poll.
Why it matters: Despite his legal troubles here and elsewhere, the former president is still the preferred choice.
- Half of Republicans say he is the strongest candidate to defeat President Biden in 2024.
By the numbers: Trump leads the pack with 57% of likely Republican voters. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is well behind in second with 15%.
- Other contenders polled in the single digits, but around 14% of respondents said they were undecided, according to the AJC.
Zoom in: About half of the respondents say the Fulton County charges against the former president are serious while another 44% said they are not.
- 71% said they've made up their minds about Trump's guilt or innocence in connection with the Jan. 6 attacks.
- 84% said politics played a major role in Trump's Georgia indictment while 5% said it wasn't a factor.
Of note: About 61% of likely Republican voters believe widespread voter fraud took place in the 2020 election.
- However, 41% said Trump behaved "inappropriately" in his infamous phone call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, compared to 32% who said he did act appropriately.
Meanwhile: Gov. Brian Kemp is the most popular Republican in Georgia, with an approval rating near 80%. Approval ratings for Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Raffensperger are a mixed bag, with Jones polling at 44% and Raffensperger at 46%.
What we're watching: 37% of Republicans said they would not support a candidate who has been convicted of a felony while 41% said they would.
- 22% were undecided.
Go deeper: Read the full survey results
