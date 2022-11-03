New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference regarding former US President Donald Trump and his family's financial fraud case on September 21, 2022 in New York. Photo: Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Trump filed a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James in Florida Wednesday, alleging that she's abused her position and embarked on a "war of intimidation and harassment" against him.

Driving the news: The lawsuit, filed in Palm Beach County where the former president resides, is seeking to prevent James from obtaining records from a trust that holds ownership of the Trump Organization, which he argues she has "no authority" to do as it's "governed by Florida law and sited in Florida."

The big picture: The former president's complaint comes just over a month after James filed a civil lawsuit accusing Trump and members of his family of financial fraud and referred them to federal prosecutors and the IRS for criminal investigation.

Details: The lawsuit accuses James of contravening New York and Florida laws by pursuing "a relentless, pernicious, public, and unapologetic crusade against President Trump, a resident of Palm Beach County, Florida, with the stated goal of destroying him personally, financially, and politically."

Flashback: The former president previously filed a lawsuit against James in an attempt to stop her office's civil investigation into the Trump Organization's business practices, but a federal judge dismissed the litigation in May.

What they're saying: A spokesperson from the New York attorney general's office noted in an emailed statement that Trump's two previous attempts to stop its investigation efforts were rejected.

Multiple judges have dismissed Donald Trump's baseless attempts to evade justice, and no number of lawsuits will deter us from pursuing this fraud," the spokesperson said. "We sued Donald Trump because he committed extensive financial fraud. That fact hasn’t changed, and neither will our resolve to ensure that no matter how powerful or political one might be, no one is above the law."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details from former President Trump's latest lawsuit and with further context.