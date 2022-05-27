Judge tosses Trump suit against New York AG that aimed to halt investigation

A federal judge on Friday dismissed former President Trump's lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James, which he filed in an attempt to stop her office's civil investigation into the Trump Organization's business practices.

Why it matters: The dismissal comes just a day after a four-judge panel ruled that Trump and his children, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., are obligated to comply with subpoenas issued by James and testify under oath as part of the state's investigation.

Trump sued James' office in December 2021, arguing that her multi-year investigation is politically motivated and has violated his constitutional rights.

The big picture: Criminal charges can't be filed in civil investigations, but the Trump Organization could face a lawsuit from the office if it finds evidence of wrongdoing.

Trump was held in contempt of court in late April and fined $10,000 every day he refused to turn over documents as required by another subpoena issued by James' office.

In total, he was fined $110,000, which he paid to the attorney general's office last week.

Read the decision:

