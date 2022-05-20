Trump pays $110,000 in contempt fees to New York attorney general

Former President Trump has paid $110,000 in fees he owed after being held in contempt of court but must submit more information to have the order fully lifted, New York Attorney General Letitia James' office said Friday.

Why it matters: A New York state judge suspended his contempt order against Trump provided he met three conditions by May 20 related to James' investigation into the Trump Organization. Her office said he met two of the three as of Friday.

Trump was held in contempt of court in late April and fined $10,000 every day he refused to turn over documents for James' investigation into the organization's business practices.

The big picture: Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump to pay his civil contempt fees, for the Trump Organization to provide a description of its document retention and destruction policy and to review pages of documents tied to Trump that can be used as evidence.

James' office said Trump paid the $110,000 fine on Thursday and had reviewed and produced documents but had not provided a description of his company's document retention policies.

