Trump overstated net worth by as much as $3.6 billion per year, N.Y. AG says
Former President Trump overstated his net worth by up to $3.6 billion annually, New York's attorney general said in a new court filing on Friday.
Driving the news: Trump and people working for him allegedly made false entries in business records, falsified financial statements and committed insurance fraud, per the filing by Attorney General Letitia James' office.
- Trump's net worth is between $1.9 billion and $3.6 billion less per year than he claimed since 2011, per the filing.
- The figures emerged ahead of a civil trial James filed against the former president and his family's real estate company that's scheduled to begin on Oct. 2.
- Trump has tried to have the case dismissed.
Flashback: In a partial summary judgement motion from August, the A.G.'s office said Trump fraudulently inflated his net worth by between $812 million to $2.2 billion each year since 2011, depending on the year.
- The new court filing expands the valuation, and is "still a conservative estimate of the extent of the inflation," the filing said.
Details: The filing alleges that multiple defendants were involved in the fraudulent conduct, in addition to Trump, including:
- Donald Trump Jr., the former president's son and an executive vice president of the Trump Organization.
- Eric Trump, the former president's son and an executive vice president of the Trump Organization.
- Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's ex-CFO who was sentenced to five months in prison in January for his role in helping run a years-long tax fraud scheme at the former president's business.
- Jeffrey McConney, the controller of the Trump Organization from the early 2000s through at least 2022.
Editor's note: This story has been updated with new details from the filing.