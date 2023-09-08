Trump overstated net worth by as much as $3.6 billion per year, N.Y. AG says

Share on email (opens in new window)

Former President Trump waves to a crowd outside Trump Tower in New York City on May 31. Photo: Kyle Mazza/Getty Images

Former President Trump overstated his net worth by up to $3.6 billion annually, New York's attorney general said in a new court filing on Friday.

Driving the news: Trump and people working for him allegedly made false entries in business records, falsified financial statements and committed insurance fraud, per the filing by Attorney General Letitia James' office.

Trump's net worth is between $1.9 billion and $3.6 billion less per year than he claimed since 2011, per the filing.

The figures emerged ahead of a civil trial James filed against the former president and his family's real estate company that's scheduled to begin on Oct. 2.

Trump has tried to have the case dismissed.

Flashback: In a partial summary judgement motion from August, the A.G.'s office said Trump fraudulently inflated his net worth by between $812 million to $2.2 billion each year since 2011, depending on the year.

The new court filing expands the valuation, and is "still a conservative estimate of the extent of the inflation," the filing said.

Details: The filing alleges that multiple defendants were involved in the fraudulent conduct, in addition to Trump, including:

Donald Trump Jr., the former president's son and an executive vice president of the Trump Organization.

Eric Trump, the former president's son and an executive vice president of the Trump Organization.

Allen Weisselberg , the Trump Organization's ex-CFO who was sentenced to five months in prison in January for his role in helping run a years-long tax fraud scheme at the former president's business.

the Trump Organization's ex-CFO who was sentenced to five months in prison in January for his role in helping run a years-long tax fraud scheme at the former president's business. Jeffrey McConney, the controller of the Trump Organization from the early 2000s through at least 2022.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new details from the filing.