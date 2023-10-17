Trump returning to Manhattan courthouse for New York civil fraud trial

Former President Trump, during a trial at New York State Supreme Court in New York, on Oct. 4, 2023. Photo: Jeenah Moon/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former President Trump said Tuesday he'll return to the Manhattan courthouse for his New York civil fraud trial, marking his fourth appearance at the proceeding in less than a month.

Why it matters: Trump voluntarily appeared at the courthouse for the first three days of the trial, an unusual maneuver by the ex-president in a sign of his particular interest and connection to the ongoing fraud trial.

Trump has largely limited his in-person court appearances to ones that have been required.

Zoom in: Trump's planned appearance, first reported by The Messenger, was originally set to coincide with the testimony by his former personal lawyer, Michael D. Cohen.

But Cohen, scheduled to begin his testimony as early as Tuesday, delayed it due to a "pre-existing medical condition." He said that he plans to testify "at the earliest opportunity."

"Unfortunately, I need to attend to a pre-existing medical condition that impedes my ability to testify this upcoming week," Cohen wrote on X last week.

Cohen testified to Congress in 2019 that Trump inflated the value of his assets, which is at the core of the civil fraud trial.

The big picture: New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a $250 million lawsuit against Trump last year alleging that he, his associates and the Trump Organization committed fraud by inflating his wealth and assets.

Trump has made his legal woes a key part of his 2024 presidential campaign and he's seized on the civil fraud trial, making the courthouse an extension of the campaign trail.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.