Trump arrives for third day of New York civil fraud trial

Former President Trump leaves the courtroom after the second day of his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on Oct. 3 in New York City. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Former President Trump arrived in court Wednesday for the third day of the New York civil fraud trial against him and his business empire, he said on Truth Social.

The big picture: The trial, which is expected to last into December, stems from a $250 million lawsuit New York Attorney General Letitia James filed. It alleges that Trump, his associates and the Trump Organization committed fraud by inflating his wealth and assets over the course of a decade.

The civil case, which will determine damages owed by the GOP presidential frontrunner, threatens Trump's business empire in New York.

The latest: Trump spoke outside of the courtroom before the trial started Wednesday and again said it was intended to hurt his campaign for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, multiple outlets reported.

He complained about the trial having no jury, but New York Judge Arthur Engoron said his lawyers never requested one.

Trump also attacked James, whom Trump has sued over claims that she abused her position.

Catch up quick: Trump appeared voluntarily at the Manhattan courthouse on Monday and Tuesday for the first two days of the trial. During those appearances, he unloaded on Engoron in a preview of what his 2024 campaign rhetoric could look like.

Trump, who has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, is on the witness list for both his own legal team and prosecutors and has said publicly he'll testify.

Zoom in: Engoron, who will ultimately decide the case, issued a gag order on Tuesday after Trump posted on Truth Social attacking the judge's law clerk.

"Personal attacks on members on my court staff are unacceptable, inappropriate, and I won't tolerate them," Engoron said, according to the Associated Press.

Axios' April Rubin contributed reporting.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with details throughout.