New York judge issues gag order on Trump civil fraud trial after Truth Social post

Former President Trump speaks as he leaves the courtroom for a lunch recess during the second day of his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on Oct 3 in New York City. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The New York judge overseeing former President Trump's civil fraud trial issued a gag order on Tuesday on the former president after he made a post on his Truth Social account attacking the judge's law clerk.

Driving the news: New York Judge Arthur Engoron said that "personal attacks on members on my court staff are unacceptable, inappropriate, and I won't tolerate them," during the second day of the civil fraud trial, according to the Associated Press.

" Consider this statement a gag order forbidding all parties from posting ... about any of my staff," he said in court.

Trump earlier on Tuesday attacked Engoron's top law clerk on his Truth Social account in a post that has been deleted as of Tuesday afternoon. Engoron said that he ordered the post to be deleted.

The big picture: Trump, who has made personal attacks a part of his political brand, has repeatedly railed against New York Attorney General Letitia James, who filed the civil lawsuit last year accusing Trump and members of his family of financial fraud.

During the first day of the civil fraud trial, Trump also criticized special counsel Jack Smith.

Zoom out: Federal prosecutors have also called for a gag order on Trump in the 2020 election case, after they say he continues to wage "a sustained campaign of prejudicial public statements" against witnesses and prosecutors.

District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, who is overseeing the election interference case, has warned Trump against making "inflammatory statements" in the case.

