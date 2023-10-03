Skip to main content
Trump back in court for second day of New York civil fraud trial

Erin Doherty
Former President Donald Trump makes a statement at the end the first day of his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on October 02, 2023 in New York City.

Former President Trump makes a statement at the end the first day of his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on Oct. 2 in New York City. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Former President Trump arrived Tuesday at a Manhattan courthouse for the second day of the civil fraud trial against him and his business, per multiple reports.

Why it matters: Trump, who was not required to attend the first two hearings, turned Monday into a spectacle, pausing in front of the cameras and excoriating the judge who will rule on the fate of his business.

Driving the news: Trump wrote on his Truth Social account late Monday night, "see you in Court on Tuesday morning!"

  • On Monday, he accused New York Attorney General Letitia James of bringing the case to interfere with the 2024 election.

What she's saying: James in a short statement before the trial said Monday, "My message is simple: No matter how powerful you are, no matter how much money you think you may have, no one is above the law."

Zoom in: Eric Trump also appeared Monday at the lower Manhattan courthouse before opening statements began, per reports.

  • Trump and his three eldest children — Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka — are all listed as witnesses and could testify in the trial.

State of play: James filed a civil lawsuit last year accusing Trump and members of his family of financial fraud. She is seeking $250 million in damages.

What to watch: New York Judge Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing the case, ruled last week that Trump committed fraud by exaggerating his net worth on financial records.

  • Engoron said Monday that he expects the trial to last until Dec. 22, CNN reports.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

