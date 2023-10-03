Trump back in court for second day of New York civil fraud trial

Former President Trump makes a statement at the end the first day of his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on Oct. 2 in New York City. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Former President Trump arrived Tuesday at a Manhattan courthouse for the second day of the civil fraud trial against him and his business, per multiple reports.

Why it matters: Trump, who was not required to attend the first two hearings, turned Monday into a spectacle, pausing in front of the cameras and excoriating the judge who will rule on the fate of his business.

Driving the news: Trump wrote on his Truth Social account late Monday night, "see you in Court on Tuesday morning!"

On Monday, he accused New York Attorney General Letitia James of bringing the case to interfere with the 2024 election.

What she's saying: James in a short statement before the trial said Monday, "My message is simple: No matter how powerful you are, no matter how much money you think you may have, no one is above the law."

Zoom in: Eric Trump also appeared Monday at the lower Manhattan courthouse before opening statements began, per reports.

Trump and his three eldest children — Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka — are all listed as witnesses and could testify in the trial.

State of play: James filed a civil lawsuit last year accusing Trump and members of his family of financial fraud. She is seeking $250 million in damages.

She alleged that Trump and people working for him inflated his net worth by as much as $3.6 billion between 2011 and 2021.

What to watch: New York Judge Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing the case, ruled last week that Trump committed fraud by exaggerating his net worth on financial records.

Engoron said Monday that he expects the trial to last until Dec. 22, CNN reports.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.