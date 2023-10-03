Trump back in court for second day of New York civil fraud trial
Former President Trump arrived Tuesday at a Manhattan courthouse for the second day of the civil fraud trial against him and his business, per multiple reports.
Why it matters: Trump, who was not required to attend the first two hearings, turned Monday into a spectacle, pausing in front of the cameras and excoriating the judge who will rule on the fate of his business.
Driving the news: Trump wrote on his Truth Social account late Monday night, "see you in Court on Tuesday morning!"
- On Monday, he accused New York Attorney General Letitia James of bringing the case to interfere with the 2024 election.
What she's saying: James in a short statement before the trial said Monday, "My message is simple: No matter how powerful you are, no matter how much money you think you may have, no one is above the law."
Zoom in: Eric Trump also appeared Monday at the lower Manhattan courthouse before opening statements began, per reports.
- Trump and his three eldest children — Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka — are all listed as witnesses and could testify in the trial.
State of play: James filed a civil lawsuit last year accusing Trump and members of his family of financial fraud. She is seeking $250 million in damages.
- She alleged that Trump and people working for him inflated his net worth by as much as $3.6 billion between 2011 and 2021.
What to watch: New York Judge Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing the case, ruled last week that Trump committed fraud by exaggerating his net worth on financial records.
- Engoron said Monday that he expects the trial to last until Dec. 22, CNN reports.
Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.