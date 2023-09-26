25 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Trump wants judge to reject gag order request in election interference case
Former President Trump's lawyers on Monday slammed prosecutors' request for a narrow gag order in the special counsel's election interference case.
Why it matters: Trump's legal team argued in a court filing that such an order would violate his First Amendment rights and "unconstitutionally silence" the frontrunner in the GOP primary during the "most important months" of his 2024 campaign.
- "The Court should reject this transparent gamesmanship and deny the motion entirely," the lawyers wrote.
Driving the news: Special Counsel Jack Smith requested a "narrowly tailored" gag order for the former president earlier this month, arguing Trump tried to "undermine confidence in the criminal justice system and prejudice the jury pool."
- Trump's lawyers pushed back against the special counsel's claims.
- "It is absurd to suggest the prosecution and the Court are 'intimidated' by critical social media posts," Monday's filing stated.
- Trump and his team are entitled to counter the "harmful publicity" related to the case "with public statements of their own," Trump's lawyers wrote.
The big picture: Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges in the case in August.
- The trial over his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election is scheduled to begin March 4.
- In total, Trump has been indicted four times and faces 91 state and federal charges.