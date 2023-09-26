Trump wants judge to reject gag order request in election interference case

Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally on Sept. 25 in Summerville, South Carolina. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Former President Trump's lawyers on Monday slammed prosecutors' request for a narrow gag order in the special counsel's election interference case.

Why it matters: Trump's legal team argued in a court filing that such an order would violate his First Amendment rights and "unconstitutionally silence" the frontrunner in the GOP primary during the "most important months" of his 2024 campaign.

"The Court should reject this transparent gamesmanship and deny the motion entirely," the lawyers wrote.

Driving the news: Special Counsel Jack Smith requested a "narrowly tailored" gag order for the former president earlier this month, arguing Trump tried to "undermine confidence in the criminal justice system and prejudice the jury pool."

Trump's lawyers pushed back against the special counsel's claims.

"It is absurd to suggest the prosecution and the Court are 'intimidated' by critical social media posts," Monday's filing stated.

Trump and his team are entitled to counter the "harmful publicity" related to the case "with public statements of their own," Trump's lawyers wrote.

The big picture: Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges in the case in August.