Special counsel requests "narrow" gag order for Trump in election interference case

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media in Atlanta on Aug. 24. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Special Counsel Jack Smith requested a "narrowly tailored" gag order on Friday for former President Trump to limit his public statements in regard to the 2020 election interference case.

The big picture: In a federal court filing, Smith's office said Trump has tried "to undermine confidence in the criminal justice system and prejudice the jury pool" through "disparaging and inflammatory attacks" on those involved in the case.

His office asked a federal judge to restrict Trump from making "certain extrajudicial public statements" on the case.

Driving the news: Smith's office referenced multiple Truth Social posts from Trump in the filing.

Per the filing, the GOP presidential frontrunner in August, following his arraignment in the D.C. case, posted: "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I'M COMING AFTER YOU!"

Flashback: District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, who is overseeing the election interference case, warned Trump in August against making any "inflammatory statements" about the case.

Despite Chutkan's warnings, Trump went on to criticize the federal judge multiple times on Truth Social, and his attorneys asked her to recuse herself in the case earlier this week.

Editor’s note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.