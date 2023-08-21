51 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Iowa poll: Trump lead grew post-indictment
Famed pollster J. Ann Selzer of Des Moines is out Monday morning with her first Iowa poll of the 2024 election cycle.
Driving the news: Former President Trump starts with a 20+ point lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis among likely Iowa Republican caucusgoers — with the other hopefuls in single digits, according to Selzer's NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll.
- Trump's advantage "is the largest Republican caucus lead recorded by the poll since the 2000 contest won by George W. Bush," NBC News reports.
The intrigue: Trump's lead actually grew after his Aug. 14 indictment on racketeering charges in Georgia, the poll shows.
- Interviews from Aug. 13-14 showed Trump beating DeSantis by 18 percentage points, 38% to 20%.
- But in interviews after the indictment, that lead grew to 25 points, 43% to 18%.
- Two-thirds of likely caucusgoers (65%) said they don't believe Trump committed serious crimes.
Yes, but: A majority of caucusgoers (52%) haven't made up their minds yet, according to the poll.
- And caucusgoers are strongly considering DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, per NBC.
Be smart: Selzer, who has been conducting the poll for decades, says anything can happen in Iowa.
- "We have had candidates who started low and ended up winning," she said.
- "Anyone can come to Iowa and win," she added. "Anybody."