READ: Chutkan formally issues gag order in Trump's Jan. 6 case
U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan on Tuesday formally issued a gag order on former President Trump in his Jan. 6 criminal case.
Driving the news: Chutkan wrote in the order that Trump's statements "pose sufficiently grave threats to the integrity of these proceedings that cannot be addressed by alternative means."
- The narrow gag order bars "interested parties," which include Trump, from making any public statements targeting the special counsel or his staff, witnesses or court staff.
The big picture: Prosecutors had argued that a gag order was necessary to protect the integrity of judicial proceedings, but Trump's lawyers said it would violate his right to free speech and restrict his 2024 campaign.
- At a hearing Monday, Chutkan said she would issue the limited gag order.
Read the order below:
