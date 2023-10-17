READ: Chutkan formally issues gag order in Trump's Jan. 6 case

Former President Trump speaks during a break in his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on Oct. 17 in New York City. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan on Tuesday formally issued a gag order on former President Trump in his Jan. 6 criminal case.

Driving the news: Chutkan wrote in the order that Trump's statements "pose sufficiently grave threats to the integrity of these proceedings that cannot be addressed by alternative means."

The narrow gag order bars "interested parties," which include Trump, from making any public statements targeting the special counsel or his staff, witnesses or court staff.

The big picture: Prosecutors had argued that a gag order was necessary to protect the integrity of judicial proceedings, but Trump's lawyers said it would violate his right to free speech and restrict his 2024 campaign.

At a hearing Monday, Chutkan said she would issue the limited gag order.

Read the order below:

