1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

READ: Chutkan formally issues gag order in Trump's Jan. 6 case

Erin Doherty
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a break in his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on October 17, 2023 in New York City

Former President Trump speaks during a break in his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on Oct. 17 in New York City. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan on Tuesday formally issued a gag order on former President Trump in his Jan. 6 criminal case.

Driving the news: Chutkan wrote in the order that Trump's statements "pose sufficiently grave threats to the integrity of these proceedings that cannot be addressed by alternative means."

  • The narrow gag order bars "interested parties," which include Trump, from making any public statements targeting the special counsel or his staff, witnesses or court staff.

The big picture: Prosecutors had argued that a gag order was necessary to protect the integrity of judicial proceedings, but Trump's lawyers said it would violate his right to free speech and restrict his 2024 campaign.

  • At a hearing Monday, Chutkan said she would issue the limited gag order.

Read the order below:

