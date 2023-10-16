Federal judge to weigh gag order in Trump's Jan. 6 case

Share on email (opens in new window)

Donald Trump at a rally at the Palm Beach County Convention Center on October 11. Photo: Alon Skuy/Getty Images

U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan will hear arguments Monday to determine whether to impose a gag order on former President Trump in his Jan. 6 criminal case.

Driving the news: Prosecutors have said a gag order is necessary to protect the integrity of judicial proceedings, while Trump's lawyers argued it would violate his right to free speech and hamstring his 2024 presidential campaign.

Catch up quick: Special Counsel Jack Smith requested a "narrowly tailored" gag order for Trump in September to limit his public statements about the case.

Federal prosecutors argued that Trump's public remarks about the case threatened to "undermine confidence in the criminal justice system and prejudice the jury pool."

Trump's lawyers have pushed back on the request, saying in a court filing that a gag order would violate Trump's First Amendment rights and "unconstitutionally silence" him during his ongoing bid for the White House.

State of play: Trump has repeatedly criticized Chutkan and others involved in the case on social media.

Prosecutors have pointed to Trump's social media posts as evidence of the need for narrow gag order. "If you go after me, I'm coming after you!" Trump wrote in one Truth Social post highlighted by prosecutors.

He has even called one potential witness "a gutless pig," AP reported.

Chutkan warned Trump in August against making any "inflammatory statements" about the case.

The big picture: In August, Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges in the case.