Mike Pence to pitch himself for president on CNN

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Federalist Society's Executive Branch Review Conference at the Mayflower Hotel April 25. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to appear before Iowa voters in Des Moines Wednesday at a CNN presidential town hall after formally launching his 2024 GOP bid.

The big picture: Pence's campaign sets up a rare contest between an ex-president and ex-vice president, but it's the latest fission between Pence and former President Trump that has been growing since the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

State of play: An evangelical Christian, Pence is a strong opponent of abortion rights and he is expected to appeal to evangelical conservatives in Iowa as part of his campaign. He was formerly the governor of Indiana.

Zoom out: Pence, 64, joins a crowded GOP primary field that includes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Trump and Haley have also appeared at CNN town halls as the 2024 campaign heats up.

What to watch: The town hall, moderated by CNN's Dana Bash, is set to begin at 9 p.m. ET.

Pence was a loyalist of his former boss while he was in the White House, but he in recent months has criticized Trump’s connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Driving the news: In one of his sharpest rebukes of Trump before launching his bid, he said the ex-president’s “reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol” on Jan. 6.

“I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable,” Pence said at the annual Gridiron Dinner in March.

During a separate March interview, Pence said that Trump “let me down” on Jan. 6 and that he and Trump have gone "separate ways" since leaving the White House.

Of note: Pence defied Trump's attempt to convince him to overturn the 2020 election results.

Flashback: Cassidy Hutchinson, the former top aide to ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified last year that Trump said on Jan. 6 that Pence "deserves" to be hanged.

The Department of Justice last week informed Pence’s legal team that it was closing the investigation into the discovery of classified documents at his Indiana residence and that he will not be charged.

The big picture: The FBI earlier this year retrieved a "small number of documents" with classified markings from Pence's home in Carmel, Indiana, shortly after the discovery of classified documents from President Biden’s time as VP in various locations was made public.

State of play: Special counsel Jack Smith may be nearing the end of his investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents. That probe could result in Trump’s indictment on federal charges.

Biden is also under investigation by special counsel Robert Hur for his handling of classified documents after the end of the Obama administration.

The town hall comes against the backdrop of ongoing drama at CNN, which reached a fever pitch Wednesday when Chris Licht, the company's embattled CEO, confirmed that he is leaving the network.

Licht's departure — after 13 months on the job — comes just days after a damning profile about him was published by The Atlantic.

The profile included a number of revelations, including detailed reporting underscoring how Licht had lost the support of his staff and his boss, David Zaslav, president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery.

The New York Times also published a deep dive on the ways the former head of CNN, Jeff Zucker, had been trying to obsessively knife Licht.

What's next: Zaslav said Wednesday the search for a new CEO is underway, Axios' Sara Fischer reports.

Pence delivered his harshest rebuke of Trump at his campaign kickoff event Wednesday, saying that he should “never be president of the U.S. again.”

Driving the news: The former vice president recalled how Trump pressured him to block the certification of the 2020 election results on Jan. 6.

Pence said that “Trump also demanded that I choose between him and Constitution.”

Pence added that he chose the Constitution — and “always will.”

“Anyone who puts themselves over the Constitution should never be President of the United States, and anyone who asks someone else to put them over the Constitution should never be President of the U.S. again,” he said.