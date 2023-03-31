Former Vice President Mike Pence at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., in February. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Mike Pence called the Manhattan grand jury's decision to indict former President Trump on a campaign finance issue an "outrage" in an interview with CNN that aired Thursday night.

Why it matters: The former president last year defended his supporters who threatened to "hang" Pence, who was vice president during his administration.

Pence is mulling running against the former president as 2024 Republican presidential candidate.

Driving the news: CNN's Wolf Blitzer asked Pence during their interview to respond to Trump being indicted on criminal charges for his alleged role in organizing hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign.

"I think the unprecedented indictment of a former president of the United States on a campaign finance issue is an outrage," Pence said.

"It appears to millions of Americans to be nothing more than a political prosecution that’s driven by a prosecutor who literally ran for office on a pledge to indict the former president," he continued.

He added that the decision is "a great disservice to the country" and "the American people will look at this and see it as one more example of the criminalization of politics in this country."

