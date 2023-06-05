Republican presidential candidate and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley campaigns in Bedford, New Hampshire, in May. Photo: Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)May 24, 2023

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said at a CNN town hall in Iowa Sunday evening that former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are "not being honest with the American people" on entitlement reform.

What she's saying: "We can't keep kicking this can down the road," said the former South Carolina Governor, who supports changing the retirement age for Americans who are now in their 20s.

"And I know that Trump and DeSantis have both said we're not going to deal with entitlement reform, well all you're doing is leaving it for the next president, and that’s leaving a lot of Americans in trouble," Haley told CNN’s Jake Tapper at the town hall in Des Moines.

State of play: Trump has warned Republicans to avoid making any immediate changes to Medicare or Social Security, though his administration did plan to cut food stamp benefits before a judge blocked the move in October 2020.

DeSantis' campaign declined to comment on his stance on Social Security and Medicare earlier this year after CNN reviewed remarks he made in his first congressional campaign in 2012 saying he "would embrace" proposals to privatize them.

The big picture: During her town hall in Grand View University, Haley said Americans are tired of divisive politics and "want to see a government work for them again."

A less divisive tone "starts from the top," said Haley, pointing to her decision to remove the Confederate flag from South Carolina's state Capitol when she was governor in 2015 in response to the racist mass shooting.

Separately, Haley doubled down on previous remarks that she would defund sanctuary cities and reinstate the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" program.

She also said she opposed red flag laws that allow law enforcement that have a court order to temporarily seize guns from someone considered a danger to themselves or others.

Of note: Haley reiterated comments she's made previously about having a "national consensus" on abortion — and that she's "unapologetically pro-life," but there aren't enough lawmakers to pass federal legislation.

"We can all agree on, banning late-term abortions. I think we can all agree on encouraging adoptions and making sure those foster kids feel more love — not less," Haley said.

"We can agree on doctors and nurses who don't believe in abortion, shouldn't have to perform them. I think we can agree on the fact that contraception should be accessible," she added.

"And I think we can all come together and say any woman that has an abortion shouldn't be jailed or given the death penalty. Can't we start there?"

Representatives for Trump's and DeSantis' campaigns did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

