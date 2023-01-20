Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago home on Nov. 15, 2022. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump warned Republicans Friday to avoid making changes to Medicare or Social Security amid the ongoing debt ceiling fight.

Driving the news: “Under no circumstances should Republicans vote to cut a single penny from Medicare or Social Security,” Trump said in a video message posted on Truth Social.

Trump, who is running for president in 2024, said Republicans should instead focus on ending “left-wing gender programs from our military” and the “billions being spent on climate extremism.”

“Cut waste, fraud and abuse everywhere that we can find it and there is plenty of it,” Trump said. “But do not cut the benefits our seniors worked for and paid for their entire lives. Save Social Security, don’t destroy it.”

State of play: The U.S. reached its $31.4 trillion debt ceiling Thursday, the Treasury Department said. As of yet, there’s no sign of a deal between the White House and congressional Republicans to increase the federal government’s borrowing limit.

Republicans have said they would not look to raise limit unless Biden makes cuts to federal spending, Politico reports.

Some House Republicans said health care programs, such as Medicare and Medicaid, should be on the table for spending cuts, Axios’ Peter Sullivan writes.

