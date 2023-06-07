The Manhattan skyine shrouded in smoke from Canada wildfires at sunrise in Jersey City, New Jersey, on June 7. Photo: Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Wildfires burning across Canada are pouring smoke into the Great Lakes, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states again Wednesday, with alerts up from New York State to Washington, D.C.

Why it matters: Wildfire smoke, when present in high concentrations at ground level, can cause serious health complications, especially for people with heart ailments, asthma, and elderly populations.

On Wednesday morning, visibility deteriorated to a rare one-half-mile in upstate New York, with air quality indices above 400 (readings greater than 100 are generally considered unhealthy).

Smoke is breaking records, and gets worse for many

Zoom in: Satellite imagery, surface observations and computer models show a thick wall of smoke sliding southward from upstate New York into New York City and points southward during the afternoon and evening.

It is likely that the heavily populated New York City metro area will be affected by extremely dense smoke, including high concentrations of hazardous fine particulate matter, also known as pm2.5, during Wednesday afternoon and evening.

This is also likely to be the case for areas of the New York to Washington D.C. corridor.

The smoke is thick enough to snarl air travel, with Newark International Airport going into a ground stop at midday due to low visibility, per the FAA.

The smoke may lead to the worst air quality many New Yorkers will have witnessed, especially those born after the Clean Air Act's impacts became noticeable in the 1970s and 1980s.

Health precautions to take to protect yourself from the smoke

Threat level: Though the wildfires are occurring across the border into Canada, people hundreds of miles away can still be negatively affected by the hazardous microscopic particles they produce, which can trigger inflammation in the lungs when inhaled and can worsen medical conditions like asthma and heart disease.

The National Weather Service and public officials are urging residents to stay indoors as much as possible Wednesday due to poor air quality, including in New York City.

Many people are donning Covid masks to protect against the hazardous smoke in New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington D.C., among other locations.

In Washington, D.C., where air quality is rated as a Code Red for Wednesday, residents are being told to limit their time outdoors, especially during the afternoon hours.

Using indoor air purifiers is encouraged, as is shutting all doors and windows in homes and apartments.

Some spots, like Syracuse, New York, are seeing record high air quality indices, meaning the air is the most hazardous it has been since one data set began in 2004.

Between the lines: The smoke plumes are moving southward into the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic from wildfires in Quebec, which have been so severe in recent days that they have given rise to fire-induced thunderstorms, known as pyroCb clouds.

Such towering clouds, which look like explosions, are typically only seen during the most extreme wildfires, and are a sign of fast-moving and growing blazes fueled in part by critical fire weather conditions.

From British Columbia to Nova Scotia, wildfires have burned more acreage in Canada through June than is typically seen in an entire year.

Canadian Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair stated that the equivalent of 5 million football fields have gone up in flames as of June 1, calling it "deeply concerning."

Driving the news: Canadian officials warned on Monday that the country is on pace to see its worst wildfire seasons on record and for citizens to prepare for a long summer.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has triggered air quality alerts in North America several times in recent months, but this is the first time that it has wafted into the heavily populated East Coast at ground level.

Context: Climate change is worsening the wildfires in Canada, with extreme heat events hitting northwestern Canada, exacerbating drought conditions and priming the region for major blazes.

Numerous studies show close ties between climate change and wildfires, in addition to land use changes and other factors at play.

What they're saying: “Wildfires certainly took place before we started to clearly see the acceleration of the effects of climate change,” Canada’s minister of natural resources, Jonathan Wilkinson, told reporters Tuesday.

“However, we are now experiencing a new reality. One where we need to pay attention to what science is telling us.”

Jacob Knutson contributed reporting.