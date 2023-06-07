Share on email (opens in new window)

A general view of hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires at Yankee Stadium before the game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees on June 7, in New York, New York. Photo: New York Yankees/Getty Images

Two Wednesday night baseball games, a women's basketball game and a women's soccer game have been postponed due to record poor air quality in the northeastern U.S., the teams announced.

Driving the news: Smoke from wildfires across Canada has engulfed many cities in the northeastern U.S. with New York City ranked the worst in the world for air pollution on Wednesday, according to IQAir.

The big picture: MLB games in New York City and Philadephia and a women's basketball game between the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty were all pushed back.

The Yankees' game against the White Sox will be played on Thursday as part of a doubleheader, according to the team's statement.

The Phillies will make up the game against the Tigers on Thursday as well.

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) also rescheduled Orlando’s match at Gotham in New Jersey on Wednesday to Aug. 9.

“The match could not be safely conducted based on the projected air quality index,” the NWSL said.

The air quality index (AQI) in Harrison, New Jersey, where the stadium is located, is 242 as of Wednesday afternoon.

Flashback: MLB also previously postponed games in Seattle in 2020 amid fires on the West Coast.

Seattle had an AQI of 241 at the time, and the conditions were determined to be too dangerous to risk playing.

New York City's AQI was over 300 on Wednesday.

Of note: The Washington Nationals' game against the Arizona Diamondbacks will still be played on Wednesday in D.C.

D.C. has an AQI of 163 as of Wednesday afternoon.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional postponements.