Wildfire smoke over eastern U.S. and Canada viewed from a satellite on June 6. Satellite image: CIRA/RAMMB

Air quality across the northeastern U.S. and Canada plummeted to unhealthy levels on Tuesday as smoke from wildfires burning from Yukon to Nova Scotia drifted south, causing a thick haze in New York and many other cities.

Why it matters: People hundreds of miles away from wildfires can still be negatively affected by hazardous microscopic particles they produce, which can trigger inflammation in the lungs when inhaled and can worsen medical conditions like asthma and heart disease.

Because of the smoke and other forms of air pollution, Toronto had the third worst air quality of all cities around the world on Tuesday, while New York City had the sixth worst, according to IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company.

Driving the news: Canadian officials warned on Monday that the country is on pace to see one of its worst wildfire seasons on record from ongoing drought conditions and warming temperatures and for citizens to prepare for a long summer.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires, coinciding with elevated temperatures worsened by climate change, has triggered air quality alerts in North America several times in recent months.

By the numbers: Canada, which is at its highest preparedness level for wildfires, saw at least nine new flare-ups on Tuesday.

At least 415 active fires were burning across the country, including 238 that were out of control, according to the Canadian Interagency Fire Center.

158 were burning in Quebec, 70 in Alberta, 68 in British Columbia and 79 in Ontario.

Of note: In a typical year, wildfires in Quebec will have burnt 297 hectares (around 734 acres) around this time.

However, at least 431 fires have already ravaged 382,100 hectares (roughly 944,190 acres) in the province this year, according to Quebec’s fire prevention agency.

Nova Scotia has also seen its largest wildfire on record this year, that being an ongoing, out-of-control fire near Barrington Lake in Shelburne County that has spread to around 24,980 hectares in size (around 61,727 acres).

Overall, wildfires have burnt over 3.7 million hectares (approximately 9.1 million acres) in Canada so far this year.

Thought bubble, via Axios' Andrew Freedman: The whole weather pattern lately has been extreme, with a massive heat dome roaming over Canada.

These significant domes, or high-pressure areas, have been observed more frequently and in greater intensity in recent years.

With sinking air underneath these high-pressure zones, the air becomes especially hot and dry, leading to critical fire weather conditions.

The big picture: In the U.S., at least 236 wildfires were actively burning on Monday, including eight large, uncontained fires, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

In photos:

A haze from wildfire smoke over New York City on June 6. Photo: Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A screenshot of a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration map showing smoke density across North America on June 6. Screenshot: NOAA

Smoke from the Cameron Bluffs wildfire near Port Alberni, British Columbia, on June 5. Photo: James MacDonald/Bloomberg via Getty Images

